Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Mumbai’s ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality driving more people to hospitals, experts say

Increased construction activity and fossil fuel combustion are contributing significantly to indoor and outdoor air pollution, says a doctor.

Doctors believe that Mumbai’s air quality, which has been hovering between “poor” and “very poor” for the past few days, is further affecting the residents’ health. (File)

The smog-ridden air is taking a toll on Mumbai residents, especially those living with asthma or other respiratory disorders, and they are flocking to hospitals with complaints of cough, throat infection, upper respiratory tract infections.

Sunando Sarkar (32), a resident of Malad, has been suffering from a cold for over two weeks. “This is the first time that my cold has stretched to over two weeks. It still hurts to talk because of the constant throat infection,” he said. But this is not an isolated case. Doctors believe that Mumbai’s air quality, which has been hovering between “poor” and “very poor” for the past few days, is further affecting the residents’ health.

“For nearly a month, the city has been covered by a blanket of smog. The deteriorating air pollution further affects the upper respiratory tracts of people and further delays recovery,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant general physician at the Bombay Hospital.

Dr Radhika Banka, a pulmonary medicine consultant at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, said the drastic change in weather and ambient temperatures, deterioration of the air quality and increasingly unhealthy lifestyles caused a decrease in natural immunity, resulting in more people developing respiratory symptoms this season.

“Of these, particularly the poor air quality is playing a major role, as increased construction activity following the Covid-19 break and fossil fuel combustion are contributing significantly to indoor and outdoor air pollution,” she said.

There are also instances where patients are falling sick again after recovering. In children, doctors believe, this could just be a reflection of multiple social encounters, with exposure to different viruses. Dr Banka said, “We are noticing recurrent colds and coughs in patients following Covid-19 infection, which may be due to altered immunity; reassuringly this phenomenon tends to settle within a few months post Covid-19 as the immunity builds up.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:09 IST
