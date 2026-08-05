Mumbai’s Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar and K Rustom to reopen after FDA stays licence suspensions

Nearly a month after Churchgate’s iconic ice-cream destination K Rustom and three weeks after Mohammad Ali Road’s popular eateries Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd had their FSSAI licences suspended, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday stayed the suspension orders, allowing the establishments to resume business.

During the intervening period, all three establishments carried out renovations and addressed deficiencies flagged by the FDA. They then filed appeals against the suspension orders. FDA teams conducted re-inspections and submitted their findings, following which Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe granted stays on the suspensions on Tuesday afternoon.

Noor Mohammadi Restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road. (Express File pPhoto by Janak Rathod) Noor Mohammadi Restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road. (Express File pPhoto by Janak Rathod)

“They have scored over 95,” an FDA official said, adding that the establishments received stays rather than revocation of the suspension orders because Noor Mohammadi and Shalimar are yet to submit food sample test reports, which could not be obtained while the restaurants remained shut.