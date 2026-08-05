Mumbai’s Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar and K Rustom to reopen after FDA stays licence suspensions

Nearly a month after Churchgate’s iconic ice-cream destination K Rustom and three weeks after Mohammad Ali Road’s popular eateries Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd had their FSSAI licences suspended, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday stayed the suspension orders, allowing the establishments to resume business.
During the intervening period, all three establishments carried out renovations and addressed deficiencies flagged by the FDA. They then filed appeals against the suspension orders. FDA teams conducted re-inspections and submitted their findings, following which Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe granted stays on the suspensions on Tuesday afternoon.
Noor Mohammadi Restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road. (Express File pPhoto by Janak Rathod)
“They have scored over 95,” an FDA official said, adding that the establishments received stays rather than revocation of the suspension orders because Noor Mohammadi and Shalimar are yet to submit food sample test reports, which could not be obtained while the restaurants remained shut.
A wall painting by MF Hussain at Noor Mohammadi restaurant. (Express File Photo by A Srinivas)
“They also do not have records of their Food Safety Management Plan (FSMP), which they need to obtain. K Rustom also needs to submit an FSMP and a food sample test report. It also needs to revise the company name mentioned on its licence,” the official said.
The official added that all three establishments had invested significantly in renovations. “One must go and see how clean the entire premises look,” the official said, adding that the FDA is also preparing before-and-after videos to document the changes.
A painting by MF Hussain hangs on the wall along with other awards and certificate at Noor Mohammadi Restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road. (Express File Photo by Janak Rathod)
Khalid Hakim, who represents the third generation running 102-year-old Noor Mohammadi, confirmed that the restaurant had received permission to resume operations. He said it would reopen on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on how quickly supplies could be arranged.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More