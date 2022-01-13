At 14.4 deg C, Mumbai’s night temperature remains below normal for third day

FOR THE third consecutive day, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature below normal. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius below normal.

The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius. The month began on a warm note with a minimum temperature above normal and ranging around 21 degrees Celsius. However, since January 10, the minimum temperature has been recording a constant drop and has remained below normal.

According to IMD’s forecast, the cold like conditions and the temperatures below normal will continue till Saturday. From January 16, the minimum temperature is likely to rise to 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 31 degrees Celsius. This January is likely to become one of the coldest January in the last five years. In the first 12 days, the minimum temperature has dropped below the average (17.3 Celsius) thrice combined with maximum temperature also below normal.

Last year, the minimum temperature remained above normal for the first 12 days of January. While in 2020, the minimum temperature was below normal five times in the first 12 days of January. In January 2017, below normal minimum temperature was recorded consecutively for the first 12 days, with it dipping to 11.9 degrees Celsius. However, the day or the maximum temperature remained above normal, thus reducing cold like conditions in the city. For almost all the 12 days in January 2017, the city recorded a gap of nearly 15-20 degrees Celsius between day and night temperatures.

“In the past three-four days temperature has gone below 15 degrees due to the sustained direct winds from the north over the region, including Thane, Palghar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar. There are few winter days in January in Mumbai and this trend is not unusual,” said KS Hosalikar, senior scientist with the IMD in Pune.