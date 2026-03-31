Mumbai’s next power face: Who is Ashwini Bhide? The IAS officer set to become the first woman to lead India’s richest civic body

She was removed as Managing Director of MMRCL in January 2020 by the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government, a move widely seen in the backdrop of the Aarey controversy. (file)

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a move that would make her the first woman to head the country’s richest civic body. While a decision is learnt to have been taken late Monday night, the official appointment order is yet to be issued.

If appointed, Bhide will be the 32nd Municipal Commissioner since Independence and the first woman to head the civic body. She is expected to replace incumbent Bhushan Gagrani.

Sources said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held consultations with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before zeroing in on Bhide’s name, amid recent friction between alliance partners. Bhide is also learnt to have met Shinde for over an hour before the decision was firmed up.