Mumbai’s next power face: Who is Ashwini Bhide? The IAS officer set to become the first woman to lead India’s richest civic body

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Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a move that would make her the first woman to head the country’s richest civic body. While a decision is learnt to have been taken late Monday night, the official appointment order is yet to be issued.
If appointed, Bhide will be the 32nd Municipal Commissioner since Independence and the first woman to head the civic body. She is expected to replace incumbent Bhushan Gagrani.
Sources said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held consultations with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before zeroing in on Bhide’s name, amid recent friction between alliance partners. Bhide is also learnt to have met Shinde for over an hour before the decision was firmed up.
A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. Over the years, she has built a reputation as a firm and hands-on administrator, particularly in the infrastructure sector.
Her association with Mumbai’s urban development dates back to 2008, when she was appointed Joint Metropolitan Commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). During her tenure, she was involved in several key projects, including the Eastern Freeway, Milan subway flyover, the city’s skywalk network and the Mithi river clean-up. She was also known for handling sensitive issues such as relocation of project-affected persons and removal of encroachments without triggering major social unrest.
Bhide later went on to head the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in 2015, a joint venture between the state and central governments. As Managing Director, she was tasked with executing the 33.5-km fully underground Metro Line 3 connecting Colaba to SEEPZ — one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the city. Under her leadership, the project saw significant progress, including the completion of a large portion of tunnelling work. Her role in pushing the project forward earned her the moniker “Metro woman”.
However, her tenure at MMRCL was also marked by controversy. Bhide became the public face of the contentious Aarey car shed project, strongly defending the decision to cut over 2,000 trees for the metro depot. She actively engaged through media and social platforms to justify the project, which brought her into conflict with environmental activists and the undivided Shiv Sena especially Aaditya Thackeray who had led the opposition to the ca shed. While supporters saw her as decisive and committed to timelines, critics accused her of being rigid and unwilling to engage with opposing views.
She was removed as Managing Director of MMRCL in January 2020 by the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government, a move widely seen in the backdrop of the Aarey controversy.
Despite the polarising phase, Bhide continues to enjoy strong backing within bureaucratic circles. Senior officials describe her as “practical and pragmatic”, with the ability to execute complex and high-stakes assignments — qualities considered crucial for heading the BMC at a time when Mumbai is grappling with infrastructure expansion, environmental concerns and urban governance challenges.
Hailing from Sangli and trained in English literature, Bhide has also served as Secretary for School Education and Sports, Deputy Secretary to the Maharashtra Governor, and CEO of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She has been closely associated with urban infrastructure planning in Mumbai for over a decade and a half.
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