Mumbai’s newest sea deck will actually cover up a secret

An aerial view of the under construction site where Mumbai’s newest sea-viewing deck is set to come up adjacent to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Bandra. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Mumbai is set to get a new sea-viewing deck by July 2027, but unlike the city’s existing waterfront promenades, this one will stand atop a sewage treatment plant.

The viewing deck, currently under construction at the southern edge of Bandra adjoining the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ambitious Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) project. Along with the viewing deck, the project will create 2.6 acres of landscaped public open space with gardens, walkways, seating areas and outdoor gym equipment — a significant addition in space-starved Mumbai.

The proposed facility will be the first dedicated sea-viewing deck in Mumbai’s suburban belt. At present, the city has two such decks, at Dadar and Girgaon. The additional open space will be nearly twice the size of an average football ground and more than twice the size of the Cooperage Ground in Churchgate.