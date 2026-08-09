Mumbai’s newest sea deck will actually cover up a secret

Mumbai is set to get a new sea-viewing deck by July 2027, but unlike the city’s existing waterfront promenades, this one will stand atop a sewage treatment plant.
The viewing deck, currently under construction at the southern edge of Bandra adjoining the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ambitious Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) project. Along with the viewing deck, the project will create 2.6 acres of landscaped public open space with gardens, walkways, seating areas and outdoor gym equipment — a significant addition in space-starved Mumbai.
The proposed facility will be the first dedicated sea-viewing deck in Mumbai’s suburban belt. At present, the city has two such decks, at Dadar and Girgaon. The additional open space will be nearly twice the size of an average football ground and more than twice the size of the Cooperage Ground in Churchgate.
The viewing deck, knowledge centre and landscaped public space are estimated to cost Rs 67 crore. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
The Bandra project is one of seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) the BMC is constructing under its Rs 30,000-crore WWTF project, launched in 2023. The other plants are coming up at Worli, Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Versova and Malad. Scheduled to become operational in phases between the end of 2026 and 2027, the seven facilities will have a combined capacity to treat and recycle 2,400 million litres of wastewater a day — equivalent to around 55 per cent of Mumbai’s daily water requirement.
According to civic officials, the auditorium and convention hall will include a modern library, digital classrooms, auditorium-style seating and digitally integrated study desks. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
The project aims to scientifically treat Mumbai’s daily sewage, much of which is currently discharged into the sea and other natural water bodies, and make it fit for tertiary and industrial use.
At Bandra, the STP will be equipped with a bioreactor unit where the primary treatment of sewage will take place. Since the facility is being developed as a multi-level structure, the basement of the reactor will be located at least 10 metres below ground level. This design allows the terrace of the reactor, at ground level, to be converted into nearly two acres of landscaped recreational space.
According to the project blueprint, the landscaped area will be connected to the viewing deck through a skywalk, allowing visitors to move between the two spaces.
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The Bandra facility will also include a 60-metre-high tower adjoining the recreational area. The ground, first and second floors will house an auditorium, convention hall and information centre that will showcase Mumbai’s history of water conservation and the BMC’s engineering and civic infrastructure projects.
“The WWTF project is a unique venture of the BMC and today engineering students from reputed educational institutions are carrying out field visits at our sites. Therefore, the BMC decided to create a knowledge centre at this site about these STPs,” a civic official told The Indian Express.
According to civic officials, the auditorium and convention hall will include a modern library, digital classrooms, auditorium-style seating and digitally integrated study desks.
The top floor of the tower will house the sea-viewing deck, offering an unhindered view of Mumbai’s skyline and the Arabian Sea. Visitors will be able to access the landscaped gardens and then reach the viewing deck via the skywalk.
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The viewing deck, knowledge centre and landscaped public space are estimated to cost Rs 67 crore.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More