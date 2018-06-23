Mumbai’s new Development Plan will now kick in from September 1

The Bombay High Court is set to hear a PIL filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. (Express Photo by Ashish Shankar) The Bombay High Court is set to hear a PIL filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. (Express Photo by Ashish Shankar)

Mumbai’s new Development Plan (DP) will now come into force from September 1. While the new blueprint was to come into effect from Friday, the state government issued orders the same day pushing back its implementation. On June 21, The Indian Express had reported that errors in the sanctioned plan would force the government to keep it in abeyance for a couple of months.

On Friday, the government appeared to pin the blame for the delay on the Mumbai municipality. “Copies of the sanctioned DP are not yet uploaded on the government or Mumbai civic body website. Due to unavailability of the sanctioned DP to the general public, it is necessary to extend the date on which it will come into force,” said a corrigendum issued by the chief minister-led urban development (UD) department. It also notified September 1 as the new implementation date.

The much-awaited new blueprint had received Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ sanction on April 25. The UD department subsequently published it in the state’s official gazette on May 23, which declared that it would kick in after a month from the date of the gazette.

But several discrepancies were noticed in both the DP and the regulations formulated to implement the new plan. Sources said another notification would be issued on Monday regarding corrections to the sanctioned plan.

Going by the demand raised by the construction industry, the government now has plans to even approve substantial modifications proposed to the new development control regulations before September 1, so that the regulations can be implemented at one go.

The deadline for filing public suggestions and objections to these modifications expired on Friday. According to the norms, Mumbai’s deputy director of town planning will now hold hearings over these public submissions, following which he will submit a report to the government, which will then decide whether to accept or reject the recommendations.

Further, the general public will have more time to file suggestions and objections over modifications in land use proposed to the sanctioned plan. Arguing that copies and maps of such proposed modification were yet to be made public, the UD department on Friday issued a separate notification relaxing the time for filing suggestions and objections to a month from the time when such copies and maps have been uploaded.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a PIL filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, seeking translation of the new plan and the new regulations in Marathi, and extension of time for people to file suggestions and objections till the exercise is completed.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App