Mumbai’s new 12-car local train to launch soon – Here’s what commuters can expect

Mumbai suburban railway network:Central Railway (CR) is set to launch its first 12-car non-AC EMU train soon. Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train is equipped with an Automatic Door Closure system. At present, the rake is stationed at the Kurla Car Shed.
Mumbai local train upgrade
In a statement, Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, said the train will be introduced in passenger service after the successful completion of trial runs. The Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) test will be conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
In Railways, such train trials involve specialised tests to record dynamic parameters like speed, acceleration, oscillations and ride quality. These tests help validate the safety, stability and overall performance of the rake, as well as track conditions, before approval for regular operations.
“The rake will also undergo Passenger Convenience & Safety trials to measure various parameters including, effectiveness of braking systems under different load & speed conditions, evaluation of passenger comfort, validation of automatic door closure systems, alarms and interlocking mechanisms to prevent accidents. It also includes testing of seamless integration with signalling for safe train operations,” the CPRO said.
Central Railway’s new 12-car non-AC EMU with Automatic Doors (Image: CR)
Mumbai’s 12-car non-AC local train with Automatic Doors: Features
The new Mumbai’s 12-car non-AC EMU rake integrates latest technology and passenger-centric features. Check details:
Automatic Door System
The new EMU rake is equipped with advanced automatic sliding doors featuring an anti-drag mechanism. This will further enhance passenger safety by preventing accidental falls and unsafe travel practices, having 2/3rd portion covered with louvers for smooth air movement.
Cushioned seats, wider windows
The new rake has stainless steel seating in second class and cushioned seating in first class. The train has been provided with wider windows enabling improved airflow and natural lighting.
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Ventilation system
According to CR, the train has Vestibule Connectivity (Half Gangways) with interconnected coaches (6+3+3 configuration) to improve passenger movement and ventilation. This will ensure better distribution of crowd and airflow across the rake.
Central Railway’s new 12-car non-AC EMU with Automatic Doors (Image: CR)
Emergency system
The new rake is equipped with an emergency alarm system with external reset provision. This will enable quick restoration without entering the coaches.
Emergency evacuation system
To evacuate in times of emergencies, sliding door and tubular partitions have been provided at multiple locations.
Smoke and heat detection systems
The rake is also with advanced smoke and heat detection systems, along with alert mechanisms in driving cabs for quick response.
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CCTV cameras
The CCTV cameras have been installed in all the coaches to enhance onboard security and monitoring.
Apart from these, the train also comes with several crew-friendly features, including the installation of a Crew Voice & Video Recording System (CVVRS) and air-conditioned driving cabs.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More