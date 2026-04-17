Mumbai’s new 12-car local train to launch soon – Here’s what commuters can expect

Mumbai suburban railway network: Central Railway (CR) is set to launch its first 12-car non-AC EMU train soon. Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train is equipped with an Automatic Door Closure system. At present, the rake is stationed at the Kurla Car Shed.

Mumbai local train upgrade

In a statement, Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, said the train will be introduced in passenger service after the successful completion of trial runs. The Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) test will be conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

In Railways, such train trials involve specialised tests to record dynamic parameters like speed, acceleration, oscillations and ride quality. These tests help validate the safety, stability and overall performance of the rake, as well as track conditions, before approval for regular operations.