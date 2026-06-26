Mumbai’s Neville D’ Souza football ground to make way for convention centre

The BMC's decision has landed the civic body under sheer criticism with Opposition leaders alleging that the proposal is being cleared to benefit a section of developers while depriving Mumbaikars from open spaces.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
4 min readJun 26, 2026 10:08 PM IST
Inaugurated in 2018, the Neville D'Souza Football Ground is Mumbai's few dedicated football venues.Inaugurated in 2018, the Neville D'Souza Football Ground is Mumbai's few dedicated football venues. (Express Photo)
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), earlier this week, cleared a proposal to change the reservation of the Neville D’ Souza football ground in Mumbai’s Bandra to make way for an exhibition centre.

The ground is currently being leased to the Mumbai District Football Association where several exhibition matches and elite local league matches were held. Prominent Indian footballers including Rahul Bheke, Raynier Fernandes and Amey Ranawade have also played on this ground.

The BMC’s decision has landed the civic body under sheer criticism with Opposition leaders alleging that the proposal is being cleared to benefit a section of developers while depriving Mumbaikars from open spaces.

The BMC’s proposal, tabled on the civic improvement committee, stated that the request for changing the reservation of the plot was submitted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which maintained that the aforementioned land had originally been earmarked as a Convention Complex under the Bandra Reclamation layout approved in 1983.

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However, while preparing DP-2034, the plot was redesignated as a playground because a football ground existed on the site at the time.

On Friday,Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray posted on social media site X, criticising the move.

“A contractor will get his money, a builder will get location benefits and the convention centre will get a BJP leader’s name,” Aaditya’s post read.

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Aaditya who is also the president of Mumbai District Football Association, stated that this ground has hosted multiple football tournaments each year and at present, the association is being barred from using this ground owing to change in reservation.

“As the Mumbai Football Association, of course we will now have to pay to use other grounds. The core issue is, taking away playgrounds from the youth, taking away grounds from associations and then debating over the future of the game is pointless,” his post read.

Inaugurated in 2018, the Neville D’Souza Football Ground is Mumbai’s few dedicated football venues. Located at Bandra Reclamation, it was built to address the city’s long-standing shortage of quality football infrastructure and has become a key centre for domestic football since its inauguration.

The ground was constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) in the lines of FIFA’s standards of constructing artificial turfs and was open for usage the year later. It has been named after former Indian footballer Neville D’Souza, who is the first Asian player to score a hat-trick in the Asian games.

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At present, the club provides a seating capacity of 5,000 people.

Meanwhile speaking on the issue, a senior civic official said that the land originally is being owned by the MHADA.

“In the original reservation the plot is marked for a public convention centre only. The changing in reservation is being done on the basis of MHADA’s request because unless the reservation of the plot is being changed the administration will not be able to use it for any other intention. The convention centre will be a public facility and a portion of that facility will be reserved for an open space as well,” an official said.

According to the planning department’s note, the Bandra Reclamation area was previously part of the Bandra-Kurla Complex notified area before being transferred to the BMC’s planning jurisdiction.

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Officials also stated that since there is no convention or exhibition facility in the surrounding locality, it strengthen the case for restoring such a public-use reservation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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