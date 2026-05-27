Bakrid goat dispute triggers communal tension at Mumbai’s Mira Road housing society, 200 police deployed

A simmering dispute over goats brought into a residential complex for Eid ul Adha sacrifice escalated into communal tension at Mira Road on Tuesday, prompting heavy police deployment after right-wing activists staged protests outside the housing society and clashes broke out between members of the two communities.

Tension flared at a residential complex in Mira Road ahead of Eid ul Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, after a dispute broke out over more than 50 goats being housed within the society premises, prompting heavy police deployment and detention of several persons.

The unrest began at Poonam Cluster 1 on Monday night after residents and right-wing activists objected to the construction of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats inside the housing complex. The society, which consists of over 550 flats, is a mixed-population locality with several Muslim families residing there. Locals said that over the last few years, Muslim families had been bringing sacrificial animals, especially goats, which are tied in sheds and later sacrificed during Eid. As per earlier rules, municipal corporations have the authority to grant temporary permission for sacrifice in housing society common areas if certain conditions are met, including hygiene, sanitation and the absence of nearby licensed slaughter facilities.

“This has been happening in the society for quite a few years, with goats being tied and even slaughtered. However, a section of the residents has opposed this for some time and a similar issue had occurred last time as well. Many residents feel uncomfortable with slaughter taking place and goats being moved around in the society, and the problem escalated on Monday,” a resident of the society, who did not wish to be named, said.

Police stand guard in front of a housing society named Poonam Estate Cluster 01 after a clash broke out between two communities regarding animal sacrifice ahead of Bakrid, at Mira Road in Mumbai on 26 May 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Police stand guard in front of a housing society named Poonam Estate Cluster 01 after a clash broke out between two communities regarding animal sacrifice ahead of Bakrid, at Mira Road in Mumbai on 26 May 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The issue escalated on Monday night when a section of residents called Bajrang Dal activists into the society complex to intervene in the matter. According to police, around 10 pm, local Bajrang Dal leader Pawan Thakur and several activists reached the society and asked residents to remove the animals, leading to an argument.

Around two hours later, Bajrang Dal functionary Nagnath Kamble arrived at the complex with supporters. At around 12.50 am on Tuesday, an unidentified man allegedly attempted to attack Kamble with a knife from behind. Harsh Singh, another Bajrang Dal activist who was standing nearby, intervened and suffered injuries to his left hand while trying to stop the attacker.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that he and others tried to catch the suspect, but the man assaulted him and fled the spot. Singh was later taken to hospital for treatment.

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Based on his statement, the Kashimira police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, police deployed more than 200 personnel around the residential complex and nearby areas to prevent any escalation.

The issue escalated on Monday night when a section of residents called Bajrang Dal activists into the society complex to intervene in the matter. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) The issue escalated on Monday night when a section of residents called Bajrang Dal activists into the society complex to intervene in the matter. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Tensions, however, resurfaced on Tuesday afternoon when over 100 members of Bajrang Dal gathered outside the society and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, demanding that the animals be moved out. This led to further scuffles between Muslim residents and Bajrang Dal activists. Police said minor clashes broke out between members of the two communities before officers intervened and dispersed the crowd.

The situation further escalated around 2.30 pm as Bajrang Dal activists allegedly brought a pig to the area, stating that if Muslims were allowed to bring in goats they would bring pigs into the society. The police prevented the animal from being taken inside the premises and immediately brought the situation under control.

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Amidst rising tensions the local administration intervened in the matter, with residents being informed that the goats would be shifted out of the premises to a designated spot made available by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. The goats were later moved out.

“Several families had brought goats into the society for qurbani ahead of Eid, following which objections were raised by some residents. The administration held meetings with both sides and, with consensus, an alternative space provided by the municipal corporation was identified. The goats have now been shifted there,” said DCP Rahul Chavan.

Following the incident, police deployed more than 200 personnel around the residential complex and nearby areas to prevent any escalation. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Following the incident, police deployed more than 200 personnel around the residential complex and nearby areas to prevent any escalation. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also visited Mira Road along with supporters during the protest.

“Goats are deliberately being brought into Hindu-majority localities to create an atmosphere of fear among vegetarian and Jain families. If anyone uses a religious occasion to spread hatred, it will not be tolerated,” Somaiya alleged.

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Local Congress leaders, meanwhile, alleged that the BJP and its affiliates were trying to create communal trouble. A Congress corporator from Ward No. 22, Zuber Inamdar, said, “Residents have been bringing goats into the building every year, and this is not the first time. However, slaughter has never taken place within the premises. This time, a few society members objected even to bringing the goats into the society. A shed had also been erected, but following a complaint, municipal officials removed it. The issues were later sorted out, but a few members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal created and escalated the controversy.”

Meanwhile, police said one person has been detained in connection with the attack on the Bajrang Dal activist that took place on Monday night. Several others have been detained for the scuffle that broke out on Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made so far.

“We have detained one person in connection with the attack on Harsh Singh. After inquiry, he will be formally arrested in the case,” a police officer said.