Mumbai’s minimum temperature dips to 18.4 degrees

In Mumbai, the minimum temperature dropped below normal for the second day in a row.

As cold winds swept the interior parts of Maharashtra, minimum temperatures dropped across the state on Saturday morning. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature dropped below normal for the second day in a row. India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 18.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees below normal and is season’s lowest so far. The night-time temperature was 19 degrees Celsius on Friday and is expected to hover below the 20 degrees Celsius mark for the next two days, IMD said. Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius– a degree below normal. The IMD has forecast a further drop in the minimum temperature after December 15.

As a result of a drop in the night temperature, Mumbai’s air quality worsened and entered the ‘poor’ category on Saturday. As per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) was 225 (poor) for PM 2.5 pollutants.

“The minimum temperature in the interior parts of the state will continue to be low in the next 24 hours. A drop in the night temperature further is likely in isolated parts of central Maharashtra at Nashik, Pune. The minimum temperature in Mumbai likely to be around18-19°C,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

