Mumbai’s Metro network gets bigger: What commuters need to know

Five stations of Line 2B open Tuesday, making it the fifth metro line in Mumbai. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

After years of delays, two new Metro stretches open in Mumbai on Tuesday, giving Mira Bhayandar its first Metro connection and adding a fifth operational line to the city’s rapidly expanding urban rail network. Here is what to expect.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, will kick off proceedings at Dahisar at 10 am. The inauguration covers four stations on Line 9, running 4.5 km from Dahisar to Kashigaon on Mira Road, and five stations on Line 2B, covering 5.53 km from Diamond Garden in Chembur to Mandale.

Tuesday will also see the launch of tunnelling works for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project and a ground-breaking ceremony for the pod taxi project at Bandra Kurla Complex.