Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Mumbai’s Metro Line 2A, 7 clear designs & standards testing

The partially opened Metro Line 2A and 7 are also drawing good response from commuters, recording an eight lakh ridership per month on an average.

mumbai metro, Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Mumbai Metro Line 7, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRDSO clearance is an important first step for any Metro rail line for commercial operation to start.

THE MUMBAI Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) have cleared the RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) testing and will now undergo testing for signalling, according to an MMRDA official.

“The RDSO test is an important milestone that has been achieved. In the next few days, the certification will be issued. Now the target to finish the remaining safety clearance is we are processing, so that commissioning of the remaining stretch by the end of this year is achievable,” the official added, requesting anonymity.

The MMRDA, which is the nodal agency for the construction of Metro Line 2A and 7 along with other Metro lines in MMR except the underground line 3 between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, was only able to hand over 20 km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi to the Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) in April.

It takes care of operation and maintenance of the Metro corridor.

These two Metro lines, which comprise 30 stations that pass from the busy Link road and Western Express Highway, are expected to reduce the traffic on roads and decongest the overcrowded local trains on suburban sections once fully operational.

Metro Line 2A and 7 are expected to carry 11.37 lakh passengers per day by 2031.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:19:20 am
