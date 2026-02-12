Mumbai’s Marol to get Rs 138-crore wholesale fish market of international standards

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said that he had maintained regular coordination with the Centre, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and other authorities concerned to ensure the timely sanction of the state’s project proposal for the fish market. (File photo)

The Centre on Wednesday gave the administrative sanction to set up a state-of-the-art wholesale fish market of international standards at Marol (Andheri), Mumbai, at a cost of ₹138 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The project has been listed under the Annual Action Plan of Maharashtra for the 2025–26 fiscal.

Additionally, the plan includes the provision of livelihood and nutritional support to approximately 2,816 beneficiaries from traditional and economically weaker fishing communities during the fishing ban period.

The proposed modern fish market at Marol will consist of a six-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It will include integrated cold chain facilities, scientific hygiene and wastewater management systems, advanced fire safety mechanisms, a solar power installation, modern electrical systems, and ample parking space.

The project will also provide international-standard trade management facilities, ensuring improved storage, grading, processing, and distribution of fish products. This is expected to enhance quality standards and boost export potential. Traditional fisherfolk, wholesale traders, and merchants will benefit from a transparent and technologically advanced trading platform.