Inside Mumbai’s largest public toilet: Wi-Fi access, TV and potted plants

The toilet built on Juhu Gully is the largest built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A waiting area with newspapers, Wi-Fi access, and a TV set. These are some of the facilities on offer at a two-storied public toilet inaugurated at Mumbai’s Juhu Gully. Spread across 4,000 sq. feet, the two-storied public toilet has 60 toilets on the ground floor and 28 on the first floor, making it the largest built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The public toilet will cater to around 60,000 slum dwellers. Each family has to pay Rs 60 per month for unlimited use. The public toilet also boasts of a tiny botanical garden.

“It is not only the biggest public toilet block in the city, but has an efficient round-the-clock cleaning system. While the upper floor is for men, the ground floor is for women and four blocks exclusively for the physically handicapped,” said Congress corporator Meher Mohsin Haider.

Haider earlier had built a 55-seater public toilet near Gilbert Hill in Mumbai.

The BMC has also planned to set up 80 multi-utility air-conditioned mobile toilet vans at major traffic signals, but the plan has been delayed due to the pandemic.