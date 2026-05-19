Mumbai’s Khar tree collapse: Survivor had topped her class with perfect CGPA just days before accident

Days before a falling tree on Khar’s Linking Road left her unconscious in the ICU, Harshita Kumar had just received the best news of her academic life. The 21-year-old BSc Finance student had topped her class with a perfect CGPA of 10. Now, a day after her friend Aarika Srivastava died from injuries sustained in the same accident, Harshita is showing signs of recovery after undergoing cervical spine surgery over the weekend.

Harshita, who remains in the ICU at Hinduja Hospital, is still unconscious. Her family says doctors have indicated she is responding positively after the surgery.

“We are in a lot of pain and praying to God for strength and for her speedy recovery. Her surgery was successful and doctors have told us that Harshita is showing positive signs. She is still unconscious. We have a long journey ahead and doctors have told us that the recovery will be slow as she has sustained head injuries,” said Harshita’s father, Harish Kumar.