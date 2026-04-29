Mumbai’s hidden wild side: 240 bird species spotted

Over 240 species of birds have been identified in Mumbai with 183 avian species sighted in the city’s suburban pockets, in the results published by the Great Backyard Bird Count of 2026. According to birders, the highest bird count were recorded around the eastern suburb’s IIT Bombay campus and the Bhandup Pumping Station while the green belt around Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla zoo) notably recorded the highest number of birds in the island city division.
Earlier this year, the fourteenth edition of Great Backyard Bird Count was conducted between February 13 and 16 which ushered in 7,336 birders and experts across the country to identify bird species across 27,000 hotspots. The exercise was carried out under the umbrella of Great Backyard Bird count — a global effort — which ropes in birders, citizens as well as scientists across the country to collate knowledge about birds through systematic surveys, monitoring alongside informal mechanisms like casual birding.
Findings of the four-day exercise were published earlier this month, where 1,093 species were identified across 562 districts in India.
Records showed that of the 1,098 species across the country, 418 species were identified in Maharashtra with the highest birds observed in hotspots like Sindhudurg, followed by Pune, Raigad and Thane districts.
In Mumbai, meanwhile, 240 birds were observed across hotspots with 183 species observed in Mumbai suburbs and 57 species recorded in the island city divisions.
Of the first birds sighted included Brown Hawk-Owl at the IIT Bombay campus, the Asian Koel, Medium Egret and the Alexandrine Parakeet in Goregaon. In the island city, Grey-bellied Cuckoo, Common Sandpiper, Little egret, House crows were amongst the earliest sightings recorded at Sewri Jetty.
In the days that followed, an array of other species were identified: White-throated Kingfisher, Coppersmith Barbet, Red-vented Bulbul, Common Myna, Oriental Magpie-Robin, Green Warbler, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Little Swift (Indian House Swift), Red-wattled Lapwing, Wood Sandpiper, Pallas’s Gull, Whiskered Tern amongst others.
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During the count period, the suburbs reported the highest number of sightings with IIT Bombay campus emerging as the top hotspot, followed by Bhandup Pumping Station and its Salt Lands, Manori Hills, Godzilla Lake Park, Aarey Colony and Powai gardens. Byculla Zoo, Khalsa College, Shivaji Park and Hanging gardens, meanwhile, reported the highest sightings in the island city division.
Dr. Raju Kasambe, an ornithologist who was a part of the Great Bird Count exercise in the Mumbai region told The Indian Express, “This is a voluntary exercise of tremendous scale. This year, we noted that a larger number of people volunteered which have enabled us to understand the patterns of birds better than we previously did.”
In Mumbai, enthusiasts and experts noted, migratory birds typically usher in starting December and stay until March and April, following which they journey back. Over the past fortnight, pink flocks of Great Flamingos have been spotted in the Thane creek sanctuary and Bhandup Pumping Stations — months after their typical season of winter.
Records showed that of the 1,098 species across the country, 418 species were identified in Maharashtra, with the highest birds observed in hotspots like Sindhudurg, followed by Pune, Raigad, and Thane districts. (Credits: Unsplash- Vivek Doshi)
The Great Backyard Bird Count
Species observed in Maharashtra, during the count — 418
Species sighted in Mumbai — 240
Of which
Species in Mumbai suburbs – 183
Species sighted in Mumbai island city — 57
Hotspots of Mumbai suburbs
1) IIT Bombay
2) Bhandup Pumping Station, its Salt Flats and Mudflats
3) Manori Hills
4) Godzilla Park Lake
5) Aarey Colony
Hotspots of Mumbai island city
1) Byculla Zoo
2) Guru Nanak Khalsa College
3) Hanging Gardens
4) Shivaji Park
5) Gateway of India
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Some species sighted included:
Spot-breasted Fantail, Indian Paradise-Flycatcher, Large-billed Crow
Common Tailorbird, Purple-rumped Sunbird, Brown-headed Gull
Gull-billed Tern, Greater Coucal
Asian Koel
Indian Pond-Heron
Eastern Cattle-Egret
Asian Barn Owl (Eastern Barn Owl)
Spotted Owlet
White-throated Kingfisher, Coppersmith Barbet, Red-vented Bulbul, Common Myna, Oriental Magpie-Robin, Green Warbler, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Little Swift (Indian House Swift), Red-wattled Lapwing, Wood Sandpiper, Pallas’s Gull, Whiskered Tern