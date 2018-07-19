Mumbai’s Gokhale bridge collapse: CRS report blames railway staff, civic body

The pathway of GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parle stations had collapsed two weeks ago. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) The pathway of GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parle stations had collapsed two weeks ago. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Classifying it as a “failure of railway staff and others”, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has said that the pathway of the GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parle stations that collapsed two weeks back, was “deeply corroded”. Sushil Chandra, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Western Circle, has held railways accountable for failing to check on the condition of the bridge. In the preliminary report submitted to the Railway Board on Wednesday, the CRS has also blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for carrying out surface construction on the bridge without consulting the railways.

On July 3, almost 60 metres of the southern pathway of the cantilever bridge collapsed, claiming one life and injuring four pedestrians. After inspecting the accident site and speaking to concerned railway officials, Chandra submitted his findings and reason for the collapse in his preliminary report.

“According to the provisional findings of the Commissioner, the collapse of south pathway of the road overbridge number 3 situated on the south end of the Andheri railway station occurred due to heavy/deep corrosion and pitting (heavy breakdown of metal) of cantilever steel brackets supporting the pathway resulting in thinning down of section and failure of the pathway of the road overbridge,” the report stated.

The report further adds how “the failure of the pathway was contributed by the additional load of cables, sand and paver blocks provided by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai without prior permission from the Western Railway. These additional loads were not considered at the time of original design.

According to senior railway officials, at least 60 sets of utility wires were found dug inside the pathway that collapsed. Chandra said that the wires increased the load on the bridge, more than its carrying capacity.

“One of the major reasons why pitting occurs on the bridge is due to high levels of moisture. Which is why, foot overbridges and road overbridges need to be checked more in monsoons. There has been human failure in identifying and working upon the corrosion of the Gokhale bridge,” Chandra said.

In the past two weeks, Chandra inspected the accident site and analysed the collapsed part of the bridge by a railway metallurgist. He met the concerned railway officials who were involved in the maintenance of the bridge and drafted a 15-page report to the Railway Board on Wednesday.

Before the collapse, the bridge was inspected in November 2017 and April 2018 by railway officials and engineers. In both the inspections, no “major threat” to the bridge was found.

“I have recommended for the use of modern equipment, at par with world standards, to be used for inspecting bridges. As opposed to a manual check of the bridge, better instruments could be used to check on its health. I have also advised the Corporation to check with railways before conducting any surface construction on the bridges,” Chandra added. After the accident, railway officials are using tower wagons, not ladders, to check beneath the bridges. Using this method, they are able to save up to 2 hours in inspection of a bridge. The Indian Institute of Technology is also inspecting the bridges and would require to submit a report within six months.

“The railways and the Corporation must clearly divide the share of responsibilities in inspecting bridges between them. The final report will include detailed observations on how many inspections were done of the bridge and the lapses in conducting those,” Chandra added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App