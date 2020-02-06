Mumbai’s Gateway protest: 17 arrested, let off

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at anti-CAA protest in Nagpada on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at anti-CAA protest in Nagpada on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

THE Colaba Police has arrested 17 people for allegedly illegally assembling and protesting at the Gateway of India in the first week of January. Police said all 17 were soon released.

The Colaba and MRA Marg police had registered two separate FIRs against 60-odd people, including activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, after they protested against the attack on JNU students at Gateway of India and Hutatma Chowk on January 5. Confirming the arrests, Senior Inspector Shivaji Phadtare said, “We had arrest warrants against them. We placed them under arrest and then released them immediately.”

MRA Marg Police are yet to arrest anyone, said an investigating officer. Early this week, Colaba Police started sending out messages to protesters who had been booked for illegal assembly. Police are asking them to present themselves at the police station with a personal bond.

Advocate Lara Jesani, who was arrested late on Tuesday, said, “We had already given our statement on January 29. They were calling us to furnish sureties. They called us to the police station and showed us arrest warrants, following which they arrested us and then released us on personal bond.” She was present throughout the protest at the Gateway of India.

Activist Bilal Khan, from Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, said he has been called by Colaba Police on Thursday with surety. Another protester, who didn’t wish to be named, said he received a message from the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning. “They asked me to come to the police station with surety. I am currently going out of Mumbai, so I don’t think it will be possible for me to go to the police station in the next two days. Once I am back, I will report to the police station.”

The protest at Gateway of India started hours after the attack on JNU students. The protest continued for the next two days, after which police moved them to Azad Maidan on January 7 and registered cases against them for gathering at Gateway without permission.

