Mumbai’s fourth heatwave event in March; temperature likely to exceed 38 degrees

This was the city's fourth heatwave spell this month, which remained in place until Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Amid soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon upgraded its alert to a heatwave warning, Mumbai’s fourth heatwave event in the month, expecting temperatures to exceed 38 degrees Celsius.

While several pockets of the city like Ram Mandir, Vikhroli as well as Thane witnessed temperatures beyond 37 degrees, the weather bureau has placed the region under a yellow alert owing to the possibility of hot and humid weather.

This was the city’s fourth heatwave spell this month, which remained in place until Tuesday morning.

Over the past week, the city experienced below-normal temperatures with daytime temperatures oscillating between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius until March 21. However, on Sunday, Mumbai’s temperature soared to 36.7 degrees Celsius.