Mumbai’s fourth heatwave event in March: IMD upgrades yellow alert as city sizzles

Over the past week, Mumbai experienced below-normal temperatures with daytime temperatures oscillating between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius until March 21.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiMar 23, 2026 02:12 PM IST
Mumbai heatwave alertOn Monday, Mumbai woke up to above-normal temperatures, nudging the IMD to upgrade its warning to a heatwave in Mumbai as well as Thane and Raigad districts. (File photo)
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Amid soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon upgraded its yellow alert to a heatwave alert, expecting temperatures to exceed 38 degrees Celsius. This is the city’s fourth heatwave spell this month, slated to remain in place until Tuesday morning.

Over the past week, the city experienced below-normal temperatures with daytime temperatures oscillating between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius until March 21. However, on Sunday, Mumbai’s mercury levels soared to 36.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had forecast a spike in temperatures between Monday and Tuesday, placing Mumbai and neighbouring districts under “hot and humid” conditions. However, on Monday, Mumbai woke up to above-normal temperatures, nudging the IMD to upgrade its warning to a heatwave in Mumbai as well as Thane and Raigad districts.

According to the IMD, temperatures are slated to hover around 38 degrees Celsius on Monday. For perspective, a heatwave in coastal areas is sounded when maximum temperatures cross 37 degrees or 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal for consecutive days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for “hot and humid” conditions after Tuesday morning, when the heatwave is expected to end.

With Mumbai having reeled under four heatwave events in March, Monday marks the sixth heatwave day in the month. Previously, the IMD had sounded a heatwave alert for March 4 and

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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