Mumbai’s fourth heatwave event in March: IMD upgrades yellow alert as city sizzles

On Monday, Mumbai woke up to above-normal temperatures, nudging the IMD to upgrade its warning to a heatwave in Mumbai as well as Thane and Raigad districts. (File photo)

Amid soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon upgraded its yellow alert to a heatwave alert, expecting temperatures to exceed 38 degrees Celsius. This is the city’s fourth heatwave spell this month, slated to remain in place until Tuesday morning.

Over the past week, the city experienced below-normal temperatures with daytime temperatures oscillating between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius until March 21. However, on Sunday, Mumbai’s mercury levels soared to 36.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had forecast a spike in temperatures between Monday and Tuesday, placing Mumbai and neighbouring districts under “hot and humid” conditions. However, on Monday, Mumbai woke up to above-normal temperatures, nudging the IMD to upgrade its warning to a heatwave in Mumbai as well as Thane and Raigad districts.