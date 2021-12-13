Mumbai’s former chief fire officer Shashikant Kale faces dismissal

Mumbai Fire Brigade’s controversial former chief fire officer (CFO) Shashikant Kale is set to be dismissed from service as a departmental inquiry has found him guilty of hiding facts related to his service like suspension due to corruption charges and confidential reports while sending his name for the President’s Meritorious Service Awards.

A detailed report with the inquiry’s findings will be tabled before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee as well as the civic body’s meeting this week for the approval of Kale’s dismissal. According to the report, in December 2020, Kale sent a proposal before BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal with the proposed names of firefighters for the president’s awards with himself being mentioned as a full-fledged CFO.

In his application, Kale, a deputy chief fire officer who was given the additional charge of the CFO in August 2020, allegedly did not disclose that in 14 years, he had been suspended twice on corruption charges and that there had been adverse notings in his Annual Confidential Report (ACR).

The report stated that Kale suppressed details of his suspension (between 2014 and 2015) and forged ‘very good’ remarks in his service confidential reports of 2012-13 and 2013-14. The inquiry team found that Kale, in his application for the award, wrote that he had not faced any punishment.

On November 25, 2020, joint municipal commissioner, (general administrative department) Milin Sawant issued an order stating that additional charge of the CFO should be taken back from Shashikant Kal and given to deputy chief fire officer K V Hivrale.

Following this, the BMC proposed the dismissal of Kale from the service. He is currently the deputy chief fire officer of Zone 6.

Every year, the Mumbai Fire Brigade sends the names of officials and firefighters for the President’s Meritorious Service Award. The medals are given to personnel of fire service, home guard, and civil defence.