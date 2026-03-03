Mumbai’s Flyovers Nearly Double in Cost , Two Projects See 90%+ Escalation

Three big-ticket infrastructure projects in Mumbai have recorded massive cost escalations within a six month period, according to the 2026-’27 budget document of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The three projects include bridges and flyovers that were proposed to be constructed at Mumbai’s island city and suburbs including Fort, Byculla, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Mankhurd. The combined cost of these projects when the tenders were floated in 2025 was Rs 4,013 crore, while their revised cost is Rs 6,675 crore, according to the budget documents, leading to an overall cost escalation of 66.3 per cent. While individually, two of the three projects have recorded cost escalation above 90 per cent within a four month period.

In a written response to The Indian Express, the BMC administration stated that the cost escalation was largely due to design changes, physical contingencies and GST.

The BMC’s budget for FY 2026-’27 stands at Rs 80,952 crore, of which Rs 48,164 crore or 60 per cent has been earmarked for capital expenditure, focusing on large infrastructure projects.

Flyover connecting Y Bridge with JJ Flyover

Of the three projects, the highest cost escalation of 94 per cent has been recorded for a 850-metre cable-stayed flyover to link the Y-Bridge in Byculla with JJ Flyover, as part of its plans to ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai’s Byculla and Mazgaon areas. The tender was floated in October 2025, when the cost stood at Rs 805 crore, while now it stands at Rs 1,561 crore. The project will be executed by Ashoka Buildcon Limited and Aakshya Infra Projects in a joint venture.

When contacted, the civic body stated, “We are exploring a possibility of expanding the earlier proposed alignment. The new proposal is to establish a seamless link between the upcoming cable-stayed bridge at Byculla and Lalbaug flyover, thus creating a continuous corridor between CSMT and Parel. The final decision will be taken in due course.”

Kurla-Ghatkopar flyover

The second project to record a spike is a 4.24-kilometre flyover that will link Kalpana Talkies at Kurla with Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg at Ghatkopar. The tender for this project was floated in November 2025, when the cost was Rs 1,635 crore. Now it is Rs 3,156 crore, resulting in a 93 per cent escalation. In December last year, the BMC appointed GPT Infraprojects limited and RPS group to execute the project in a joint venture.

When contacted, the civic authorities said that the initial cost reflected estimated values of actual construction, while the amount in the budget includes the actual cost of the project that includes the Goods and Service Tax (GST), cost of shifting utilities, incidental charges and effective cost to cover physical contingencies.

T-junction flyover

The third project to record a spike includes a flyover comprising two vehicular arms to be constructed at T-Junction at Sion-Panvel Highway to ease commuting between Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area and Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Mankhurd areas in the eastern suburbs. The vehicular arms of this flyover will be 1.93 km and 1.47 km long, and the tender was floated in November 2024. The tender was refloated in October 2025, at a cost of Rs 1,573 crore, while at present, the cost stands at Rs 1,958 crore — showing a 25 per cent escalation. In December 2025, the contract was awarded to Ashoka Buildcon.

The BMC authorities stated that the cost escalation was mainly due to variation of the originally conceived design.

“Initially, it was proposed that the bridge would be built on piers. However, the Public Works Department (PWD) didn’t give us permission for piers on one side, due to which we had to adapt to a new cantilever design for the bridge, leading to increase in requirement of steel quantity,” the BMC said.

“The PWD has also instructed us to increase the height of the bridge from 5.5 metres to 6.5 metres adding to the cost,” the BMC stated.