Mumbai’s first underground metro: At some sites, tunnelling work almost over

Work in progress at Cuffe Parade station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Work in progress at Cuffe Parade station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

As work progresses for Mumbai’s first underground Metro Rail, excavation is almost complete at a handful of station sites, with the station areas now taking shape clearly.

The Cuffe Parade Station, being built through the cut-and-cover method, will be 400 meters long, 21 meters wide and 21 meters deep. From the station, which will have four entry and exit points, commuters are expected to be have easy access to World Trade Centre, Colaba and Navy Nagar.

Work in progress at Hutatma Chowk (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Work in progress at Hutatma Chowk (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Hutatma Chowk station, also underground, is being constructed through the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a modern tunnelling system appropriate for construction in congested spaces. Seven of the 27 stations along the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor are being built through the NATM method, where the rock or soil formation surrounding a tunnel is integrated into an overall ring-like support structure. The Hutatma Chowk station will be 233 metres in length, 16.5 metres wide and and almost 24 metres deep with nine points for entry and exit. Commuters alighting here will be able to access the BSE, the commercial area of Fort, Bombay High Court, the Mumbai University and Gateway of India, all a short walk from this station.

The MMRCL, which is building the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line, said the system will reduce more than six lakh vehicle trips in the city, saving an estimated 3 lakh litres of fuel every day.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App