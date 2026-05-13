Mumbai’s first major voter roll revision in 24 years may face delay as BMC urges ECI to avoid May drive

Commissioner Ashwini Bhide's move comes after political parties raised concerns about voters being out of station during the school vacation period.

Flagging the possibility of a large chunk of Mumbai’s voters being unavailable in May, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging it not to initiate the special intensive revision (SIR) for the city during the period.

Bhide’s move comes after political parties highlighted their concerns about voters being out of station during the two-month school vacation period from May.

The SIR, a process aimed at updating the electoral roll by removing duplicate entries, forged voters with dual identities, and deceased voters, began in the city last month. In Maharashtra, SIR was last carried out in 2002.