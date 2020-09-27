Mumbai’s first hand transplant: Monika More Discharged

More had suffered amputation of both arms in 2014 following a train accident. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

Written by Ganesh Shirsekar

Mumbai’s first hand transplant recipient Monika More was discharged from Global hospital on Saturday, almost a month after the transplant surgery. Her house in Kurla was deep-cleaned and disinfected on Saturday to reduce the scope of Covid-19 infection as she remains on immunosuppressants that have lowered her immunity.

The 24-year-old will undergo a year-long rehabilitation to be able to use her hands normally. At this point, she has no touch sensation and cannot move her hands. “Every day a millimetre of her nerves will grow. It will take three-four months for nerves to fully grow,” said plastic surgeon Dr Nilesh Satbhai. Satbhai said her bones have been freshly fixed and will take eight weeks to heal.

Following that, the rehabilitation exercise will commence to make her do small movements. More had suffered amputation of both arms in 2014 following a train accident. She registered for a hand transplant in 2018. In August, a 32-year-old man succumbed to brain injuries in Chennai. His family agreed to donate his hands, which were flown to Mumbai for the transplantation.

