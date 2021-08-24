Mumbai’s first Covid-19 vaccination centre for transgenders to open today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will open its first dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centre for transgenders at St Joseph school in Vikhroli West on Tuesday morning. The centre will offer Covishield doses.

Dr Mahendra Khandade, medical officer of BMC’s N ward, told The Indian Express, “Entire Mumbai city has a population of 45,000 to 50,000 transgenders. Our additional commissioner Suresh Kakani had told us to start a centre for transgenders as they are not seen much at our vaccination centres. We have tied up with an NGO in Vikhroli who will bring them and drop them in vehicles. It’s a centre exclusively for transgenders.’’

The centre will be inaugurated by Health Minister Rajesh Tope and NCP MP Supriya Sule will also be in attendance.