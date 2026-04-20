Mumbais drug crackdown: Rs 6 Crore Drug Bust After Concert Tragedy: Ex-Bar Dancer Held With 5,000 MDMA Pills

According to investigators, she was introduced to the narcotics network by a peddler who lured her with promises of high profits.

In a major crackdown following the recent deaths of two MBA students at a concert in the NESCO Exhibition Centre, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a woman drug supplier and seized 5,000 MDMA pills worth ₹6 crore from her residence in Titwala.

Police described the haul as one of the largest single-source recoveries of MDMA in the city. The accused, a woman in her early 40s, is a former bar dancer who worked in Mumbai and Thane for over a decade before allegedly entering the drug trade three years ago.

According to investigators, she was introduced to the narcotics network by a peddler who lured her with promises of high profits. During the raid, officials also recovered five mobile phones and eight SIM cards. Call data records are now being analysed to trace the wider supply chain and identify the primary supplier.