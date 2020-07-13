Mumbai’s doubling rate 50 days, 7,827 new cases in state

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a doubling rate of 50 days. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 infections in the country, is gradually reducing its share in the total case load. (Representational) On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a doubling rate of 50 days. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 infections in the country, is gradually reducing its share in the total case load. (Representational)

With 7,827 new cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count increased to 2,54,427 on Sunday. As many as 173 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 10,289. Of the around 2.5 lakh cases, 1,03,516 patients are currently under treatment.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 1,243 fresh cases, touching 92,988. It also witnessed 44 deaths in the last 48 hours, taking its overall toll to 5288. While the recovery rate in the state is 55.15 per cent, Mumbai is recording a recovery rate of 70 per cent.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a doubling rate of 50 days. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 infections in the country, is gradually reducing its share in the total case load. Of the 44 patients who died, 32 had co-morbidities, four were below 40 years of age and 32 were above 60 years of age. The rest were between 40 to 60 years.

Areas under Mumbai Metropolitan Region also continued to record an increase in the number of cases. Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation recorded a spike of 779 cases, taking its total count to 14,611. With 465 new cases, Thane has recorded 14,757 cases.

Besides the 44 who died in Mumbai, 22 deaths each were reported in Thane and Pune city along with its nearby areas, followed by 10 each Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai, seven in Vasai Virar, five in Kalyan Dombivli, two each in Bhiwandi Nizampur and Mira Bhayandar and one each in Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Raigad and Panvel.

According to government data, 6,86,150 people are currently in home quarantine and 47,801 in institutional quarantine. Till date, of the 13,17,895 laboratory samples taken, 2,54,427 have been tested positive (19.3 per cent).

In a bid to build testing infrastructure in rural, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that laboratories will be set up in all districts to conduct Covid-19 tests. “The numbers of patients are increasing day by day and it is a cause of concern… In March, there were only two laboratories and we now have 110 laboratories in the state for conducting tests. In the coming days, laboratories will be set up in each district,” he said at a video conference after inaugurating a laboratory in Jalna.

“Though we are increasing health facilities, the focus is on contact tracing, testing and treatment. In some places, temporary facilities have been set up to treat patients. These facilities will be converted into the permanent ones in the coming days,” he added.

