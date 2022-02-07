Mumbai’s daily Covid caseload drops to lowest since December

With the flattening of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai’s caseload dropped to 536 on Sunday with three deaths – the lowest single-day count since last December.

A day after recording 643 cases on Saturday, the city reported 536 cases with a drop of 16 per cent in daily numbers. This is the lowest one-day count recorded since December 23, 2021, when the city reported 602 cases. With the gradual drop in Covid-19 cases, the active cases which were 8,888 on February 1 fell to 5,743 on February 6.

The gradual drop in cases has lowered the test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted. On Sunday, the city reported 1.40 per cent TPR with 38,082 testings.

As on February 6, out of the 23,340 beds, 1,499 were occupied. Of the 3,033 ICU beds, 539 were occupied in Mumbai. Out of the total 12,103 beds with oxygen facilities, 641 were occupied.

A day after recording 11,394 cases on Saturday, the daily caseload dropped to 9,666 on Sunday with 66 deaths.