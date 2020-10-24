Mumbai’s Covid toll crosses 10,000 mark, state tally 43K

Health workers check people for coronavirus-like symptoms at a slum in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Seven months after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, fatalities due to the coronavirus disease in Mumbai crossed the 10,000 mark on Friday. The state health department reported 48 deaths in the city on the day, taking the total toll to 10,009. At least 1,470 new virus cases were also recorded. Mumbai now has 2.48 lakh cases.

While the pandemic has claimed more than 10,000 lives in the city, a reduction in the daily deaths, which are between 30 to 50 cases despite more than 1,000-2,000 positive cases recorded every day, remains a silver lining.

Civic officials, however, expressed concern over increased movement and overcrowding in public places. With a string of relaxations, including reopening of restaurants on October 5, the number of cases has further increased. Mumbai, where cases had come down to 10 per cent of the state’s fresh tally in August and September, now accounts for about 20 per cent of the daily spike.

Across Maharashtra 7,347 new cases were diagnosed on Friday taking state’s tally to 16.32 lakh cases.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said they do not plan to reduce the number of beds in the city due to increased movement of people and rise in cases in high-rise buildings. “We will observe the situation for now. Since people prefer private hospitals, we will continue reservation of beds in private hospitals,” Kakani said.

The city has 2,040 ICU beds and 9,271 oxygen beds. Half of the oxygen beds and nearly one-fourth of ICU beds are currently vacant. Civic officials said over 1,000 patients are critically infected by the coronavirus and remain admitted in ICUs.

An analysis of 9,918 deaths by the BMC showed at least 8,458 people (85 per cent) who succumbed were aged above 50 years. The virus continues to be fatal for senior citizens. Doctors have urged the younger population to continue wearing masks and maintain hygiene to avoid the possibility of becoming asymptomatic carriers for the elderly population.

Kakani said while they are open to the suggestion of reopening of all economic activities, “people should maintain physical distance in trains” as a precaution.

Across Mumbai, there are 18,477 isolation beds for Covid-19 positive patients. Of them, 9,673 are filled.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pune City recorded 325 new cases, Thane 230, and Navi Mumbai 201. State health officials said Nashik with 294 new cases, Sangli 216, and Nagpur 479 continue to remain trouble areas with a consistently high number of cases. The Covid-19 cases have started dipping in Jalgaon, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Malegaon, and Pimpri Chinchwad regions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd