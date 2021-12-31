Mumbai’s Covid-19 positivity rate shoots up to 7.67%

Amid apprehensions of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the daily positivity rate in Mumbai skyrocketed to 7.67 per cent on Thursday.

This has raised an alarm among public health experts, who are anticipating a much higher daily count than the second wave.

Out of the 46,337 tests conducted in Mumbai on Thursday, 3,555 were positive for Covid-19, recording a 7.92 per cent Test Percentage Rate (TPR, the number of positive cases detected compared to the total tests conducted). This is a rise of more than 3 percentage points in

TPR over Wednesday, when 2,510 Covid-19 cases were detected out of the 51,843 tests conducted, recording a daily positivity rate of 4.84 per cent.

The surge in cases also pushed up the state’s Covid-19 tally. Mumbai contributed 66 per cent of the state’s total 5,368 Covid-19 cases reported on December 30.

Experts said the daily cases are expected to increase more than the second wave. “Considering that the cases are doubling within 24 hours, it is expected that the cases would increase more than the second wave. However, hospitalization would be less along with fatality. So, it is not the time to keep our guard down,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid-19 task force.