Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases dip to 10,661; Delta still dominant strain in Maharashtra, says health official

Updated: January 15, 2022 8:14:36 pm
Mumbai recorded a further dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, recording 10,661 cases as against the 11,317 infections it registered on Friday. The number of deaths, however, went up from nine on Friday to 11 on Saturday.
At present, the total active cases in Mumbai stand at 73,518 while the number of patients discharged on Saturday was 21,474. With this, the current recovery rate is 91% and the doubling rate 43 days.
#CoronavirusUpdates
15th January, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 10661
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 21474
Total Recovered Pts. – 8,99,358
Overall Recovery Rate – 91%
Total Active Pts. – 73518
Doubling Rate – 43 Days
Growth Rate (8 Jan – 14Jan)- 1.56%#NaToCorona
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 15, 2022
The growth rate calculated between Jan 9 and Jan 14 is 1.56%.
Delta still dominant strain in Maharashtra, says health official
Amid the scare caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a senior official of the Maharashtra health department said that the Delta strain, which wreaked havoc during the second wave of the pandemic last year, still accounts for the maximum number of cases in Maharashtra. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the health department, said in a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday that the Delta variant was found in 68 per cent of the over 4,200 samples analysed during genome sequencing , while the remaining 32 per cent patients were found infected with the Omicron strain, PTI reported.
Till Friday night, Maharashtra has reported 1,605 Omicron cases, while its overall Covid-19 tally had jumped to 71,24,278.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-