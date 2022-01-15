scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases dip to 10,661; Delta still dominant strain in Maharashtra, says health official

At present, the total active cases in Mumbai stand at 73,518 while the number of patients discharged on Saturday is 21,474.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 15, 2022 8:14:36 pm
BMC health workers collect swab samples of outstation passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai recorded a further dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, recording 10,661 cases as against the 11,317 infections it registered on Friday. The number of deaths, however, went up from nine on Friday to 11 on Saturday.

At present, the total active cases in Mumbai stand at 73,518 while the number of patients discharged on Saturday was 21,474. With this, the current recovery rate is 91% and the doubling rate 43 days.

The growth rate calculated between Jan 9 and Jan 14 is 1.56%.

Delta still dominant strain in Maharashtra, says health official

Amid the scare caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a senior official of the Maharashtra health department said that the Delta strain, which wreaked havoc during the second wave of the pandemic last year, still accounts for the maximum number of cases in Maharashtra. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the health department, said in a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday that the Delta variant was found in 68 per cent of the over 4,200 samples analysed during genome sequencing , while the remaining 32 per cent patients were found infected with the Omicron strain, PTI reported.

Till Friday night, Maharashtra has reported 1,605 Omicron cases, while its overall Covid-19 tally had jumped to 71,24,278.

