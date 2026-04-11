Mumbai’s Civic Makeover? BMC May Hire Gen Z ‘Intern Army’ to Police Roads, Garbage & Transport

Tiwana's notice has been put forth before the civic general meeting, and is slated to be tabled for discussion later this month.

Mumbai may soon deploy a 50-strong team of Gen Z ‘civic fellows’ to track potholes, garbage and transport gaps on the ground—armed with mobile apps and paid stipends as the BMC considers a pilot to tighten oversight and speed up fixes across city wards.

This is a proposal for a pilot ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows Programme’ mooted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana, which has been out up and will be deliberated by the general body panel later this month.

In a notice of motion, dated February 23, Tiwana has called for innovation in monitoring of urban problems ranging from road conditions, garbage collection and segregation, public transportation and overall sanitation in the city. In a move that seeks to usher in cutting-edge technology and innovative thinking, Tiwana has proposed to rope in 50 trained and educated youth – between the ages of 18 to 25 – as interns under the ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows’ programme.