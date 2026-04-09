In your neighbourhood: Inside Mumbai’s Camera Gully: Where Mumbai once learned to buy a camera

“I had Rs 18,000 in my hand, and I was just walking in the gully, thinking if anyone would even sell me a camera,” said Zoya Thomas Lobo, India’s first transgender photojournalist. “People were looking me up and down. I went to one of the small second-hand shops, bought a camera, and that’s how my journey started.”

Years later, when she bought her first new camera, she returned to the same lane.

“This is the first shop where I bought a fresh camera,” she said, standing inside Vibgyor Photos. “After coming here, would you want to go anywhere else? No.”

A short walk from CST in Fort, Camera Gully in Jivaji Lane began in the early 20th century when Bombay’s port brought in imported photographic equipment. By the 1930s, camera shops had clustered around D N Road, turning the lane into a photography market.