Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

83% of Mumbai’s buildings inspected by fire brigade non-compliant of fire safety: CM Shinde

Of the 346 buildings inspected during this time, 286 did not comply with fire safety, and only 60 had fire safety measures in place, said Shinde earlier on Wednesday in his written reply to a question by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File)

The Mumbai fire brigade has found that 83 per cent of the buildings it inspected in Mumbai between November 2021 and April 2022 did not comply with fire safety, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the legislature.

Of the 286 non-compliant buildings, the fire brigade is prosecuting five buildings under Section 36 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act 2006, which mandates carrying out work for fire prevention in the buildings.

Of the 286 non-compliant buildings, 256 buildings complied with fire safety after the inspection within the deadline given by the fire brigade.

More from Mumbai

In case of 25 other buildings, the deadline for compliance as per notices issued by the fire brigade has not expired yet, giving them time to comply with the fire safety rules.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:00:19 pm
