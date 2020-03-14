Mumbai’s biggest: BMC to set up 330-bed quarantine centre at Seven Hills Hospital

The Kasturba Hospital, meanwhile, plans to scale up its isolation facility to 130 beds from the 78 at present. (File) The Kasturba Hospital, meanwhile, plans to scale up its isolation facility to 130 beds from the 78 at present. (File)

In the wake of growing cases of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to set up a 330-bed facility — 300 for quarantine and 30 for isolation of patients — at the now-defunct Seven Hills Hospital in Marol.

The hospital, which will be Mumbai’s biggest quarantine centre, will be used by the civic body to isolate patients suspected of contracting the disease. The Kasturba Hospital, city’s nodal centre for treating and testing coronavirus infection, will be used to isolate patients who have been confirmed of contracting COVID-19, officials said.

The Seven Hills Hospital facility, which can admit more than 300 patients at once, is expected to provide a huge relief to the overstretched staff at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, where 238 patients have been admitted in the isolation ward till March 13. All the four confirmed cases in Mumbai are also admitted at the hospital.

BMC officials said doctors and support staff from KEM, Nair and Sion Hospital will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital, which will be ready from Saturday and used when the need arises.

The Kasturba Hospital, meanwhile, plans to scale up its isolation facility to 130 beds from the 78 at present.

In addition to the isolation ward facility in Kasturba hospital, BMC has also prepared isolation facilities with a total of 233 beds in several municipal and private hospitals across the city. These include BPT hospital (50 beds), Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital (30), Rajawadi and HBT hospitals with 20 beds each, Kurla and Bandra Bhabha hospitals with 10 beds each, and Fortis hospital in Mulund (15). Except for Kasturba hospital, none of these isolation facilities has been put in use so far.

According to sources, in 2005, BMC had entered into a contract with Seven Hills Healthcare Pvt Ltd, whereby the latter was allowed to construct a 1,496-bed hospital in exchange for reserving 20 per cent beds for economically poor patients. The civic body, however, claimed that the Seven Hills Hospital did not abide by the lease contract and had also failed to pay an annual rent of Rs 10 lakh. In 2018, BMC issued a termination notice to the Seven Hills Hospital.

