scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Mumbai’s Ascend International students, staff can now breathe easy, civic body starts clearing huge garbage pile

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started clearing the nearly 10-feet tall garbage from the ground that lies between the school campus in Bandra Kurla Complex’s F-Block and Mithi River.

Waste heaps, mainly construction debris, started piling on the ground just before the school resumed offline classes in the new academic year. Monsoon made the situation worse. (Express Photo)

The students and teachers at the Ascend International School located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will no longer have to bear the stench from the garbage that was piling up on the adjacent plot. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started clearing the nearly 10-feet tall garbage Wednesday, following a complaint from the school authorities.

The piece of land, which is sandwiched between the school campus in BKC’s F-Block and Mithi River, has been lying abandoned for many years. Waste heaps, mainly construction debris, started piling on the ground just before the school resumed offline classes in the new academic year. Monsoon made the situation worse. Ever since the foul smell from the dumpyard and the swarm of flies have been causing an unhygienic learning environment for the school students.

The school authorities were literally “shocked” to see the huge pile of garbage on the ground nearby when the school reopened for regular classes, post pandemic. “It has been our priority to resolve the situation which posed a health issue for the students and the staff. We took up the issue with the authorities concerned and submitted a formal complaint,” an official with the school told The Indian Express off the record. However, the school administration has not officially responded to The Indian Express.

The H-East ward office of the BMC began clearing the garbage Wednesday upon receiving the school’s complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

“We have slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the contractor who was found dumping the debris on the plot as there is no clarity on the owner of the plot. But the BMC on its own has begun the work of cleaning the area considering the health risk to the school students,” said Anant Patil, an official from the H-East ward.

More from Mumbai

Patil said that a major chunk of the garbage is construction debris. “But this activity seems to be going on for a while and gradually people started dumping garbage too,” he added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:30:27 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa dialogue with Aksa Gang in new video, Alia Bhatt says ‘hilarious’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement