Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Mumbai’s AQI drops to ‘poor’, two days after staying in ‘moderate’ category

Andheri recorded the worst AQI of 315, followed by 313 in Chembur, 305 in Malad, 225 in Bandra Kurla Complex and Bhandup, 200 in Mazagaon and 197 in Colaba.

Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) dipped again on Thursday, two days after the city’s AQI levels had improved to ‘moderate’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s overall AQI on Thursday morning is 239, which is regarded as ‘poor’.  Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI on Thursday morning showed 134, which is regarded as ‘moderate’.

Out of the nine AQI monitoring stations installed by SAFAR in Mumbai, seven stations showed ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ readings.

Andheri recorded the worst AQI of 315, followed by 313 in Chembur, 305 in Malad, 225 in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Bhandup, 200 in Mazagaon and 197 in Colaba. Both Worli and Borivali showed ‘moderate’ readings of 120 and 149.

“Even though February has arrived, we are experiencing poor and very poor AQI, which could be directly attributed to the weather situation since the wind speed in Mumbai has not improved yet. Besides this, additional factors like construction, debris lifting and industrial and vehicular emission are also playing a key role resulting in poor AQI in Mumbai,” said Dr Gufran Beig, project director and senior scientist from SAFAR.

Beig said that Mumbai is currently experiencing a wind reversal pattern after a period of 15 days, which usually used to happen between 5-7 days earlier every year.

“Since Mumbai is a coastal city, the sea breeze plays a key role in determining the air pollution level. The period of wind reversal has increased before winter 2022, therefore the city is experiencing slow airspeed most of the days, which is unable to wither away the suspended particulate matters in the air,” he said.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed ‘good’, between 51-100 is termed ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed ‘moderate’, 201-300 is termed ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and beyond 400 AQI is labelled as ‘severe’.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:37 IST
