Mumbai’s AQI continues to be ‘very poor’, experts predict it will continue till January end

Mumbai’s overall Air-Quality Index (AQI) continued to linger in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third time this week. Weather experts have said that the current standard of AQI will continue till the end of January.

On Saturday morning, the city recorded an AQI of 319, which is regarded as ‘Very Poor’. The Safar dashboard also showed that six out of the nine AQI monitoring stations located in several pockets of Mumbai have recorded AQI readings above 300.

Gufran Beig, senior scientist and Project Director at System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (Safar) said, “The AQI levels have dropped due to low-wind speed. Last week the overall wind speed paced up a bit which led to the dispersion of air particulate matter from the lower atmosphere. Currently, the wind speed has slowed down for which the pollutants are lingering in the lower atmosphere for longer hours in the form of haze and mist, leading to a poor AQI.”

He added, “Till 2021, the wind reversal in Mumbai used to happen after every 3-4 days but now this is happening after a gap of 15 days at least, due to which the frequency of high-speed winds blowing from the sea is less and since Mumbai is an island city, its air-quality is solely dependent on the wind-blown from the sea.”

According to the Safar dashboard on Saturday morning, Mazagaon in south Mumbai has the worst AQI of 354, followed by 342 in Chembur, 337 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), 323 in Malad and 326 in Andheri. Colaba recorded an AQI of 314, followed by 259 in Bhandup, 228 at Borivali and 186 in Worli.

Safar’s AQI monitoring chart pegs an AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘Good’, between 51 and 100 is termed as ‘Satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is termed as ‘Moderate’, between 201 and 300 is termed as ‘Poor’, between 301-400 is termed as ‘Very Poor’ and an AQI beyond 400 is labelled as ‘Severe’.