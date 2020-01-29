Mumbai’s annual Pride March canceled after WhatsApp message linking it to CAA-NRC protests

The 2019 pride marhc. Mumbai has been hosting the Queer Azadi March every year since 2008. (File) The 2019 pride marhc. Mumbai has been hosting the Queer Azadi March every year since 2008. (File)

The annual LGBT Pride Parade scheduled for February 1 at August Kranti Maidan was cancelled on Tuesday, after an anonymous message was circulated over the weekend linking it to a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The participants will now gather at Azad Maidan, but not conduct the planned march.

Like every year, the Humsafar Trust had last week obtained permission from the Gamdevi police station and the Mumbai Traffic Police for a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people to march from the historic August Kranti Maidan to Nana Chowk, Kennedy Bridge, Opera House and through Girgaum before returning to the Maidan.

Mumbai has been hosting the Queer Azadi March every year since 2008.

However, on Sunday, the Trust noticed a message being circulated on WhatsApp that had the following words written on a rainbow flag — “Join the LGBTQIA community in upholding the values of the Constitution of India. Show up in big numbers to join the queer contingent that is against the NRC CAA. 1st Feb 3 pm August Kranti Maidan Queer Azaadi March.”

After the post came to the attention of the police, it summoned the Trust on Monday to provide an explanation. Tinesh Chopade, manager, advocacy at Humsafar Trust, claimed that the march was in no way linked to the nationwide protests against the central government’s citizenship legislation.

“We were called to the police station on Tuesday and told that the march cannot go ahead as we had not applied for permission to hold a protest,” he said.

A letter issued to Humsafar Trust by Rajendra Mohite, senior inspector, Gamdevi police station, states that permission for the March was denied after the police received information that slogans would be raised and banners displayed against the CAA and NRC.

“A law and order situation may develop if the march goes ahead in such a situation,” reads the letter. Further, said the police, disobeying the order would result in offences being registered against the organisers for forming an assembly of five or more persons, which is prohibited between January 23 and February 6.

Damage to public property during such a march would also result in the organisers being booked under the Maharashtra Police Act, states the letter.

Senior Inspector Mohite also wrote that the Humsafar Trust would be liable for legal action if any member of the March disobeyed the police’s order and committed any unlawful and illegal acts.

Following the police’s order, Queer Azaadi Mumbai, which organises the march, convened a meeting on Wednesday to finalise shifting to Azad Maidan. “The police has offered us Azad Maidan as a venue. But that would make this a protest rather than a march. People come from all over India and the world to participate in the March. It is disappointing for us and everyone who had planned to attend. They are bound to raise angry slogans during the protest,” said Chopade.

However, the Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok, said the organisers called off the march on their own. “We conveyed our concerns to the organisers regarding the protest and they have themselves decided to call off the march and move to Azad Maidan instead,” he said.

Chopade added that the Trust is unaware of how and where the call to protest originated from, and is attempting to find out who circulated the message.

