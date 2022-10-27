Mumbai’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category, experts cite strong wind speed as reason

Mumbai’s residents Thursday woke up to a cleaner air as the city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘very poor’ for two days. Experts cited strong wind speed caused by the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal as the prime reason.

According to air quality monitoring agency System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s AQI on Thursday afternoon read 141. On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 305, which which is labelled as ‘very poor’.

An AQI lying in the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’, whereas it is ‘satisfactory’ for AQI 51-100, ‘moderate’ for 101-200, ‘poor’ for 201-300, ‘very poor’ for 301-400 and ‘severe’ for 400 and above.

The SAFAR website Thursday showed Worli’s AQI as 73, BKC’s AQI readings as 70 and Colaba’s as 239. Malad’s AQI continued to stay in the ‘very poor’ category at 301.

Meanwhile, meteorologists said the city’s AQI will continue to range between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories till the end of this week.

Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director of SAFAR said Mumbai’s current weather condition is playing a key role in determining its air quality.

According to Beig, the wind speed in the city has reduced following the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the country. This phenomenon is called ‘stagnation condition’, he added.

“Due to the slow air speed, the accumulation of suspended particulate matters in the air post Diwali was very high, which eventually led to the worsened AQI. However, a cyclone has recently developed in the Bay of Bengal, which has increased the air speed,” Beig told Indian Express, adding that it is the increased wind speed that has led to the improved AQI in Mumbai in the last two days.

Beig said that for the next three days, the AQI will range between ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ as a result of the dropping temperature in the city and the prevalent smog.

“The air pollution condition depends heavily on weather. In the past few days, there has been heavy accumulation of suspended particles in air, but the recent cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal pulled the winds towards its core which strengthened the air speed, due to which the particulate matters dissipated, leading to an improved AQI in Mumbai,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather Services Private Limited.