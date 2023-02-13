Mumbai’s air quality improves after 2 weeks

After consistently getting ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for two weeks, Mumbai’s air quality level improved Monday morning.

The city’s AQI reading observed in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed 176, which is considered to be ‘Moderate’.

Seven out of the nine air-quality monitoring stations that have been installed under SAFAR in Mumbai showed moderate AQI Monday.

Bhandup recorded an AQI of 117, followed by Colaba (124), Worli and Mazagaon (152), Borivli (166), Malad (186), and Andheri (190). The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chembur, however, continued to experience ‘Poor’ AQI of 242 and 225, respectively, Monday.

“The AQI in Mumbai generally improves whenever there is a wind reversal. The island city is now experiencing a higher wind speed, which is leading to the dispersal of the suspended pollutants in the air leading to improved air quality. Now when the airspeed decreases again, the AQI will again become worse,” said Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director at SAFAR.

He said, usually, wind reversals happen at least twice every week. “However, now the wind speed is reversing only once in two weeks, and being an island city, Mumbai’s Air Quality is being determined by the wind speed.

“Usually, the places which are closer to sea or have high tree density are recording better AQI compared to the areas recording high vehicular and industrial emission,” he added.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, between 51-100 is termed ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is ‘Poor’, 301-400 is ‘Very Poor’, and an AQI beyond 400 is labelled ‘Severe’.