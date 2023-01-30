scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Mumbai’s air quality shows marginal improvement, yet in ‘poor’ category

The worst air quality in the city was recorded at Chembur (305), in the 'very poor' category, followed by Andheri (232), BKC (221), Colaba (204) and Mazgaon (200), in the 'poor' category.

On Monday morning, as Mumbai fared better on the air quality index, Navi Mumbai reported air quality of 266, also in the 'poor' category (File)
Mumbai’s overall air quality improved marginally on Monday morning, with a reading of 207 on SAFAR’s air quality index (AQI), falling in the ‘poor’ category. On Sunday morning, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 297, also in the ‘poor’ category, but just three points short of falling in the ‘very poor’ category. In contrast, on Sunday evening, the city’s air quality improved and dropped to 256 on the index.

On Monday morning, as Mumbai fared better on the air quality index, Navi Mumbai reported air quality of 266, also in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi’s AQI was at 242 on SAFAR’s monitoring index on Monday morning, down from 311 on Sunday evening.

The worst air quality in the city was recorded at Chembur (305), in the ‘very poor’ category, followed by Andheri (232), BKC (221), Colaba (204) and Mazgaon (200), in the ‘poor’ category; Malad (197), Bhandup (159), Borivali (145), and Worli (118) fared much better in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘good’, between 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and beyond 400 AQI as ‘severe’.

For air quality in the poor category, SAFAR’s health advisory points that people with heart or lung diseases, older adults, and children, should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor activity. Poor air quality poses risks to elderly, according to SAFAR’s analysis of health risks.

Similarly, for air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, SAFAR’s health advisory points that everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion.

SAFAR’s health warnings include health alert triggers, citing that everyone may experience health effects due to air quality above 300 on the index, with significant increase in respiratory problems.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:28 IST
