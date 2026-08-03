Mumbai’s Air India building to house Fadnavis’ office. Relocation price tag is over Rs 350 crore

The move to shift administrative offices to the 23-storey sea-facing Air India building comes as the state government faces a space crunch at the Mantralaya and its annexe.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readAug 3, 2026 05:52 PM IST
Mumbai's Air India buildingThe sea-facing Air India building. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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Mumbai’s iconic Air India building will soon house Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office and other administrative headquarters in a move that could cost over Rs 350 crore, including Rs 25 crore for the furniture work and Rs 70.92 crore for the IT work. The administrative offices in the Mantralaya will relocate to the 1.77 lakh square feet area, occupying as many as 18 floors.

The move to shift administrative offices to the 23-storey sea-facing Air India building comes as the state government faces a space crunch at the Mantralaya and its annexe. The Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the Rs 1,601-crore acquisition of the Air India building in November last year.

The government has already approved Rs 181.01 crore for the renovation and repair work to be carried out in the building. The cost of structural strengthening, repairs and renovation of basements 1 and 2, and the ground to the 23rd floors is estimated at Rs 49.44 crore.

The furniture work will cost Rs 25 crore, while the electrical and IT work will cost Rs 70.92 crore. The other charges, including GST, shall cost Rs 34.76 crore.

The 22nd and 23rd floors of the Air India building have been allocated to house the Maharashtra state cabinet and conference halls, according to a presentation shown to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a review meeting.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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