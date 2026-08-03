Mumbai’s Air India building to house Fadnavis’ office. Relocation price tag is over Rs 350 crore

Mumbai’s iconic Air India building will soon house Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office and other administrative headquarters in a move that could cost over Rs 350 crore, including Rs 25 crore for the furniture work and Rs 70.92 crore for the IT work. The administrative offices in the Mantralaya will relocate to the 1.77 lakh square feet area, occupying as many as 18 floors.

The move to shift administrative offices to the 23-storey sea-facing Air India building comes as the state government faces a space crunch at the Mantralaya and its annexe. The Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the Rs 1,601-crore acquisition of the Air India building in November last year.