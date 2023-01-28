scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Mumbai’s air again in very poor category

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 300 yet again on Friday, touching 310, which falls under the very poor category.

The worst AQI in the city was reported at Chembur (351), followed by BKC (334), Andheri (328) and Borivali (312) – all in the very poor category. While AQI at Mazgaon (239), Malad (269) and Colaba (280) fell in the poor category, Worli (180) and Bhandup (193) reported moderate AQI.

Dr Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director of SAFAR, said, “So far, the air quality of Mumbai has been deteriorating due to climate change, consecutive third year of La Nina and stagnant wind circulation. There used to be reversal of wind every three to four days where cleaner wind from the sea would sweep pollutants and make the air cleaner. Now, wind has picked up speed but frequency of its reversal has declined. Now, after 10 to 15 days, cleaner wind comes just for three to four days. Clean wind is not able to sweep the particles in the air though wind speed is high.”

Beig added that with cooler temperatures, air becomes heavy and has a lot of surfaces where tiny particles of PM2.5 and PM10 can deposit. “As long as temperatures are like this, the air quality may not improve.”

Doctors are witnessing a rise in the footfall of patients with complaints of respiratory infection, allergy and asthma.

“Poor air quality entails an increased amount of suspended particles in the air which can be potential trigger for an asthma flare-up. Also, cold air itself is a trigger for patients and thereby a combination can multiply the potential risk,” said Dr Mihir Gangakhedkar, Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 04:52 IST
