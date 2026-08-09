Mumbai’s 4 new railway bridges: When they’ll open and how they’ll ease traffic

From Dadar to Ghatkopar, four of Mumbai’s busiest traffic bottlenecks are set for a major overhaul over the next two years as new road overbridges come up across suburban railway lines.

Together worth Rs 1,179 crore, the projects are being jointly executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC). Three of the bridges are cable-stayed structures, while the Prabhadevi project will be Mumbai’s first double-decker road overbridge.

The bridges are replacing ageing British-era structures that have become structurally inadequate and can no longer cope with the city’s growing traffic. Designed with wider carriageways and higher load-bearing capacity, the new bridges are expected to improve east-west connectivity and reduce bottlenecks at some of Mumbai’s busiest railway crossings.