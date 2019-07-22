Mumbai’s 1st dengue death of season: 32-yr-old dies in Mulund

A 32-year-old man from Mulund became the first in the city and suburbs to succumb to dengue this season.

The cases of the mosquito-borne infection have escalated. On July 5, a minor girl succumbed to dengue in Thane, and two from Kolhapur died before the monsoon arrived. In Mumbai, 71 dengue cases have been confirmed till July 14. A significant number of cases have been labelled as suspected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The deceased was identified as Harsh Karia, who died in Fortis Hospital on Saturday morning after battling the infection for more than a week. His mother and sister are also suffering from dengue.

“He had fever last Monday. The doctor gave him medicine for viral fever and he felt better and even went to work. The fever relapsed, that is when dengue was diagnosed,” said Kaushil Karia, his relative. Dr Yogesh Shah, Karia’s family doctor also confirmed the diagnosis.

On Wednesday, Karia was hospitalised after he started vomiting. “We admitted him for dengue treatment. Doctors provided symptomatic treatment,” Kaushik said.

On Saturday at 4 am, Karia suffered a multi-organ failure. Last month, Karia became a father. “She was born after five years of marriage,” his relative said, adding that his mother and sister were also suffering from dengue and were undergoing treatment on out-patient basis.

Not only Karia and his family members, but several others in the Marathon building at Mulund (West), where Karia resided, have been diagnosed with dengue.

Last year, 1,003 dengue cases were recorded in Mumbai, of which 14 people died. This year, across the state, at least 1,059 dengue cases have been recorded till the first week of July.

With a dry spell since a week and hot weather, the environment has become conducive for breeding of mosquitoes. Aedes Aegypti, the known carrier of dengue, breeds in fresh stagnant water, mostly found in plates under flower pots, water containers and old articles that may store rainwater.

Dr Rajan Naringrekar, head of insecticide department, said they had not been notified about the case yet. “Since there are so many cases in residential society, it is possible the breeding is happening inside houses. A team will inspect the buildings on Monday,” Naringrekar said.

Executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar of the BMC said they had not been informed about the death.

Dr Nirmaldutta Thakur, general physician, SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivli, said, “With intermittent rains, people can easily fall prey to dengue and malaria, so they need to take adequate precaution. These diseases can be prevented by avoiding stagnant water near the house, wearing full-sleeved clothes and opting for insect repellants.”