Mumbai’s 14-lane mega Virar-Alibaug corridor gets Cabinet green light

Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Transport Corridor is an ambitious access-controlled corridor aimed at improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and linking key infra projects, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra Government has granted administrative approval for the first phase of the 14-lane Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Transport Corridor (MMTC), an ambitious access-controlled corridor aimed at improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and linking key infrastructure projects, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

The first phase of the 126.06-km corridor is estimated at Rs 31,793.47 crore, according to a resolution issued by the Urban Development Department on Thursday.

The corridor is proposed through 104 villages across Vasai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Panvel, Uran, Pen, and Alibaug talukas, and will connect several major highways and expressways, including NH-48 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad), NH-848 (Mumbai-Agra), NH-61 (Kalyan-Murbad-Nirmal), the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and NH-66 (Mumbai-Goa Highway). Nine interchanges have been proposed along the route.