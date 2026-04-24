Mumbaikars can now decide: Should rickshaw drivers be forced to know Marathi?

The Maharashtra government has issued a draft notification to amend the 1989 Motor Vehicle Rules, making Marathi proficiency a mandatory condition for the issuance and renewal of taxi and auto-rickshaw permits. (Express Archives)

Weeks after announcing that public transport drivers would be required to know Marathi, the Maharashtra government has formally moved to implement the policy, issuing a draft notification to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Home (Transport) Department published the draft under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, proposing changes to Rules 4, 78 and 85 that make a working knowledge of Marathi a condition for licensing, permits and renewals—particularly for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Under the proposed amendments, licensing authorities will be empowered to assess an applicant’s ability to communicate in Marathi before granting authorisation to drive public service vehicles. The draft also introduces a clause requiring permit holders to possess functional Marathi skills, and mandates that drivers of motor cabs fitted with electronic meters demonstrate such proficiency at the time of permit renewal, “to the satisfaction of the Authority.”