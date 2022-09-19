scorecardresearch
‘Mumbaicha Morya’ celebration an eye-opener to those claiming monopoly over festivals: Shelar

The BJP’s competition received almost 10 times more participation than the BMC's, Shelar added.

A total of Rs 5.13 lakh collected by way of Rs 500 as entry fee for the competition has been given to the Prime Ministers’ Relief Fund and to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund, Ashish Shelar said. (File)

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said Monday that the Marathi community has shown its support to the party with its overwhelming response to the 10-day-long Ganesh festival ‘Mumbaicha Morya’.

This has also exposed the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, which had tried to monopolise the festival in the past, Shelar added.

“While 80 mandals had participated in the competition announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 1,026 mandals participated in the competition ‘Mumbaicha Morya’ organised by the Mumbai BJP. The BJP’s competition received almost 10 times more participation,” Shelar said.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on September 20 from 5.30 pm onwards at Shivaji Mandir, Dadar. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:04:12 pm
